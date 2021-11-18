Hawai’i football legend Tommy Ka’ulukukui selected to Polynesian Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022

Former University of Hawai’i football great Tommy Kaulukukui was among the three inductees into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022.



The class also included Malcom Floyd and Mike Iupati.



The Class of 2022 will be honored along with the Class of 2021 at the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend on January 21 & 22, 2022. The 2021 class includes former UH greats Al and Niko Noga along with Honolulu native Charlie Wedemeyer.



Kaulukukui was the first UH athlete ever to earn All-America recognition as a football player in the 1930s. Dubbed “Grass Shack” by the great sportswriter Grantland Rice, his 103-yard kickoff return against UCLA in 1935 is still a school record. For his accomplishments, he was chosen as a charter member of the National Football Hall of Fame Association and his number 32 jersey is retired from the football program.



In addition, he coached six seasons at his alma mater, leading UH to a 34-18-3 record.



The inductees were selected from a field of over 100 nominations by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee. The list was trimmed to eight finalists among them included former UH players Vince Manuwai and Harry Montague-Field.



Kaulukukui is the seventh former Rainbow Warrior to be selected into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame. In addition to the Noga brothers, other inductees include Ken Niumatalolo, Jesse Sapolu, Ma’a Tanuvasa, and Mark Tuinei.