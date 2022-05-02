The University of Hawaii football team has secured a commitment from Joey Yellen, a transfer quarterback from Pittsburgh.

Yellen was a Class of 2019 four-star recruit coming out of Mission Viejo High School in California. He originally signed with Arizona State and played one game for the Sun Devils, completing 28 of 44 passes for 292 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in a loss against USC on Nov. 9, 2019.

Yellen transferred to Pittsburgh following prior to the 2020 season and played four games for the Panthers. Yellen played in one game in 2021 and entered the transfer portal once again following the season.

Although Yellen has three seasons if NCAA eligibility remaining, his status for the 2022 season has yet to be defined.

Yellen’s addition means there are now eight quarterbacks on the UH roster.