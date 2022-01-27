Hawaii football lands commitment from former four-star and top-ranked Mililani prospect Wynden Ho’ohuli



Mililani alum and former Nebraska linebacker Wynden Ho’ohuli is the first recruit of the Timmy Chang era at Hawaii after announcing his commitment to the Rainbow Warriors on Thursday.

Ho’ohuli, who redshirted for the Cornhuskers in 2021, will have four years of eligibility for the Rainbow Warriors.

As a high school prospect, Ho’ohuli was the top-ranked player in Hawaii after earning a four-star rating by 247Sports, ESPN Recruiting and Rivals.com. A high school All-American, Ho’ohuli originally chose the Huskers over eleven other Power Five offers.

Ho’ohuli is the first consensus top-ranked prospect to play for Hawaii since Kaniela Tuipulotu, a 2007 Kahuku alum who signed with Arizona out of high school but eventually transferred to play for UH to close out his college career.

Ho’ohuli’s father, linebacker Watson Ho’ohuli, played for Hawaii from 2000 to 2004, where he was teammates with Chang.