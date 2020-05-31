Hawaii football lands 1,000-yard grad transfer receiver from North Texas

North Texas wide receiver Rico Bussey Jr. (8) against the California during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Former University of North Texas receiver Rico Bussey Jr. will play his final season of college football at the University of Hawaii. Bussey announced his commitment to UH on his Twitter account on Saturday.

Bussey was a senior entering the 2019 season, but played just two games for the Mean Green due to a knee injury. Playing in less than four games allowed him to redshirt. At Hawaii, he will be a graduate transfer with one season of immediate eligibility.

Bussey had a breakout junior season in 2018, catching 68 passes for 1,017 yards and 12 touchdowns. He caught a total of 122 passes for 1,820 yards and 19 touchdowns in his UNT career.

Hawaii enters the 2020 season with a new head coach in Todd Graham. As it stands, the Rainbow Warriors are scheduled to open their 2020 season at Arizona on Aug. 29.