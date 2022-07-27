The University of Hawaii football team kicked off fall practice ahead of its 2022 season on Wednesday.

Wednesday marked exactly one month before the Rainbow Warriors’ season opener at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

The Rainbow Warriors lost the vast majority of their 2021 production due to the NCAA transfer portal and discontent with former head coach Todd Graham.

Wednesday was also the first fall practice for Timmy Chang as the team’s new head coach.

Among the many position battles, none seem more intriguing than the quarterback competition, where the team is looking to fill the void left by the departure of two-year starter Chevan Cordeiro to San Jose State.