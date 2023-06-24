Over the last 10 days, the University of Hawaii football team hosted the Youth Impact Program camp on the UH-Manoa campus, mentoring local youth in middle school.

In partnership with the Army Pacific Command, multiple UH football players were there to mentor and coach kids in numerous activities involving discipline and teamwork.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

“It’s a great opportunity just giving back to these kids,” senior offensive lineman Kauka Umiamaka said. “It’s not only us teaching them, but we’re really learning from these kids that give us a big brother type of vibe giving back to them. It just makes me happy seeing them smile and progress in their life and try and influence them in the right ways and show them the right path to take throughout their lives to get to this point that all of them, they look up to us and they all want to be football players one day.”

Added defensive back Cam Stone: “Growing up, looking at mentors, it was big. It was someone you looked up to was like you wanted to be like them. Just seeing myself in that image, I’m grateful for it and hopefully I’m leading the right way. I’m certainly going to try my best to and it’s a great group of kids.”