When the University of Hawaii football team opened fall practice on Wednesday, the Rainbow Warriors held two separate practice sessions for two different halves of the roster.

Each session had less than 50 players, giving the coaching staff an opportunity to work even closer with the players, while giving the players an opportunity for more repetitions and more chances to show what they’re capable of.

The new practice method for the ‘Bows was brought over by new head coach Timmy Chang, who was an assistant on the Nevada staff from 2017 to 2021. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wolf Pack held practices with less than 50 players due to COVID guidelines.

“It was good. I thought it went well. Different style of practice for everybody but I thought we got a lot of reps in and we got a lot of good meaningful work but it’s day one,” Chang said. “A lot of things you need to correct and get better at and keep improving day by day.”

The current split format will last until Aug. 9 for the Rainbow Warriors. After that, the ‘Bows will shift their focus towards preparing for their Aug. 27 season opener against Vanderbilt.

“We want them to be tough. We want them to be smart. We want them to be disciplined. We want them to be respectful,” Chang said. “We want them to have a great attitude to come out here every day and work and do it for the guy next to them and so these next four weeks and especially these next two weeks, just developing themselves, working on themselves and then putting it into the bigger piece and then letting us coaches figure out who’s the guys that you’re going to hang your hat on come Vanderbilt.”