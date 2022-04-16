On Saturday, the University of Hawaii football team held its first spring game of the Timmy Chang era as part of its Island Day festivities at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

Approximately 6,000 fans appeared to take in the day’s activities, which in addition to the spring game, included a keiki zone, multiple food trucks and a Rebel Souljahz concert at the Stan Sheriff Center.

On the field, the white team, which consisted of the first-string defense and second-string offense, defeated the black team, which consisted of the first-string offense and second string defense, 27-24.

Campbell alumnus and junior wide receiver Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala led the white team with five receptions for 130 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half. Meanwhile, white team quarterback Jake Farrell was an efficient 13-for-17 with 222 passing yards and three touchdowns, all to Mokiao-Atimalala.

For the black team, Brayden Schager completed five of his eight passes for 100 yards, while Washington State quarterback Cammon Cooper went 3-for-10 with 15 yards. Starting running back Dedrick Parson had seven carries for 56 yards.

Hawaii will hold its final spring practice on April 23, then on August 27, it’ll be the first team in college football to play a game for the 2022 season when it hosts Vandrbilt.

Unofficial statistics from Hawaii’s 2022 spring game are below:

Scoring summary

First quarter

Black: Dedrick Parson 10 rush

White: Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala 16 pass from Jake Farrell

Black: James Phillips 26 pass from Brayden Schager

Second quarter

White: Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala 75 pass from Jake Farrell

White: Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala 16 pass from Jake Farrell

Black: Matthew Shipley 55 field goal

White: Kyler Halvorsen 41 field goal

Third quarter

Black: Zion Bowens 10 pass from Armani Edden

Fourth quarter

White: Kyler Halvorsen 47 field goal

RUSHING (Attempts, yards) — BLACK: Dedrick Parson 7-56

PASSING (Attempts, completions, interceptions, yards) — BLACK: Brayden Schager 5-8-0-100, Cammon Cooper 3-10-0-15. WHITE: Jake Farrell 13-17-0-222.

RECEIVING (Receptions, yards) — WHITE: Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala 5-130,

Turnovers (offense)

White: Armani Edden, interception (Leonard Lee)

White: Connor Apo, interception (Leonard Lee)

Black: Ephraim Tuiloa, interception (D.J. Utu)