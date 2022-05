The University of Hawaii football program held a youth camp at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics complex on Friday evening.

More than 200 keiki in the K-8 grade range showed up for individual teaching and team activities.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Spots in the camp were in high demand, and the camp reached full capacity.

On Friday, UH confirmed that it is working on planning more camps.

The 2022 season will begin on Aug. 27 for the Rainbow Warriors.