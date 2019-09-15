Hawai’i football gets blown out at Washington

The University of Hawaii football team lost to Washington 52-20 on Saturday in Seattle, WA to fall to 2-1 this season.

The Rainbow Warriors surrendered the first 38 points of the contest and allowed 450 total yards to the Huskies.

Hawaii got on the board for the first time before halftime when running back Miles Reed recovered his own fumble in the end zone. UH then scored twice out of the intermission to go on a 20-0 run.

Reed had two touchdowns and 70 yards on 15 carries. He carried most of the load in the running game with Dayton Faruta out with an injury.

Rainbows starting quarterback Cole McDonald threw three interceptions. He had one touchdown and 218 yards on 22/35 passing. McDonald was replaced by redshirt-freshman QB Chevan Cordeiro briefly in the first quarter and then again in the fourth quarter following McDonald’s third pick. Cordeiro went 4/12 with 36 yards passing.

UW quarterback Jacob Eason passed for 262 yards and three touchdowns.

Washington capped the win with 14 fourth quarter points and improve their season record to 2-1 and 1-1 in the PAC-12.

The Warriors entered the game with hopes of beating three Power-5 teams in the same season for the first time in program history.

Hawaii returns home next week to play Central Arkansas on September 21st at 6:00pm.