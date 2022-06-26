The University of Hawaii football team made a big splash on the recruiting trail over the weekend, securing commitments from three Class of 2023 prospects from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas.

Defensive lineman Aiden McComber, cornerback Elijah Palmer and linebacker Jamih Otis all took official visits to UH over the weekend and committed to the program’s 2023 signing class.

All three will be seniors this fall for the Gaels, who are the No. 6 team in the country, according to MaxPreps’ national preseason Top 25.

Along with ‘Iolani defensive lineman Ha’aheo Dela Cruz, the Rainbow Warriors racked up four commitments over the weekend.

McComber, Palmer and Otis each played for current UH inside linebackers coach Chris Brown, who coached at Gorman for seven seasons.

McComber and Otis were the team’s co-defensive MVPs in 2021. McComber broke Haskell Garrett‘s single-season Gorman record of 17 sacks with 18 last season, while Otis had 102 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Palmer, meanwhile, had two interceptions, three pass breakups and is an Under Armour All-American.

“It’s a family here. With the coaches, they all know each other, they’ve played together for years and now they’re instilling that into the program and into the players that’s playing. It all meshes together perfectly, Palmer told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “All the passion, you can hear the passion in the coaches’ voices when they’re talking about the island and how they want to change the program around and that’s something that I would love to be a part of. There was no doubt in my mind, the ‘Braddahhood’ is something that is special that I’m ready to be a part of, honestly.”

“I mean, as soon as I stepped foot off of the plane, it was just the energy of it,” Otis added. “I felt like it was just going to be one of those things. This is the place, you know? Just the people behind it. Even talking to the coaches and how fast we clicked, that’s when I knew it was a no-brainer and with the players, how much they’re there for each other. Coming from one brotherhood and going right to another so it’s just a great feeling.”

Hawaii now has seven high school Class of 2023 commits. The earliest they can officially sign with the program is in December.

“Honestly, it just feels like home. I’m not even from here, I’m from Vegas, but it just feels like somewhere I can see myself in the future and everything,” McComber said. “Especially the next four years after high school, so it just feels great.

“It’s just a unit. It’s just unity. I feel like you probably couldn’t find this at a lot of other places so being here, being here on this official (visit), you could actually feel the energy and everything, so it’s great.”