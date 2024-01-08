Over the weekend, the University of Hawaii football team gained a pair of commitments in the transfer portal from USC cornerback Fabian Ross and Boston College running back Cam’ron Barfield.

Both are 2022 Bishop Gorman alums and will be redshirt sophomores in 2024.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

With the addition of Ross and Barfield, the Rainbow Warriors will have six Bishop Gorman alumni on the roster, thanks in large part to the efforts of UH linebackers coach Chris Brown, who was a former coach with the Gaels before joining Timmy Chang’s inaugural staff.

Ross and Barfield each played sparingly at their former schools and are seeking fresh starts at UH. Barfield ran the ball 36 times for 67 yards in his two seasons at BC, while Ross does not have any listed statistics in 2023 after playing in two games in 2022.

As a high school prospect, Ross was a highly coveted four-star recruit, choosing the Trojans over offers from schools such as Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State and Utah, among others. Meanwhile, Barfield was a three-star who chose Boston College among other multiple Power Five offers as well.

“The mentality, honestly, has always been the same,” Barfield told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “Regardless of what situation I’m in, I’ll put my head down to work, regardless of what happens to me, I’m coming in the next day and working.

“I’m going to be a leader by example for sure, someone that embraces other people. I know the island of Hawaii, they show everybody love like their brothers and sisters, their family.”

Added Ross: “Ever since I started playing football, there’s always been a chip on my shoulder to get drafted and perform at a higher level. Nowadays with school, more than that, even in my whole life, I would say to the chip is even bigger now.

“Hawaii is getting a guy that you can really rely on, in critical games and moments when games get tough, I’ll be a guy to make that play.”

Ross and Barfield are expected to enroll at UH-Manoa for the current spring semester, which began Monday. Furthermore, spring practice is set to begin on Jan. 29.