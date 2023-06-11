The University of Hawaii football team has gained a commitment from Kamehameha edge rusher Nazaiah Caravallo.

Caravallo, who will be a high school senior this fall, is listed at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds.

Caravallo announced his commitment to UH on Sunday after taking an official visit with the Rainbow Warriors over the weekend.

After originally committing to the University of Arizona in March, Caravallo decommitted in May, reopening the recruitment for the consensus 3-star.

Caravallo joins Bishop Gorman star quarterback Micah Alejado as current Class of 2024 UH commits.

Caravallo’s teammate at Kamehameha, fellow senior edge rusher Tristan Waiamau-Galindo, committed to Hawaii in January but decommitted in May.