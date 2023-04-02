The University of Hawaii football team has gained a commitment from Oahu native and Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) quarterback Micah Alejado, who announced his pledge via social media on Sunday afternoon.

Alejado, who is entering his senior season, can sign as early as the National Letter of Intent Signing Day of Dec. 20.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Alejado has been a starter for the nationally-ranked Gaels since he was a freshman, guiding BG to a 14-1 mark and top three national ranking in the 2022 season.

Along the way, Alejado earned a bevy of accolades. The 5-foot-10 lefty threw for 53 touchdowns and 3,403 passing yards, completing 76 percent of his passes in 2022, earning Gatorade Player of the Year in Nevada. He was also named the 2022 MaxPreps Junior of the Year, joining names such as Trevor Lawrence and Bryce Young.

Alejado is the second commitment of Hawaii’s 2024 class, joining Kamehameha edge rusher Tristan Waiamau-Galindo.