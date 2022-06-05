The University of Hawaii football team gained a commitment from Punahou quarterback John Keawe Sagapolutele on Sunday evening.
Sagapolutele, who has started for the Buffanblu varsity team since he was a freshman, will be a senior in the fall and enroll at UH in 2023.
Sagapolutele announced his commitment to the Rainbow Warriors on Sunday via Twitter.
In his two varsity seasons, Sagapolutele has passed for a total of 3,003 yards and 23 touchdowns, according to Hawaii Prep World. His 2020 season was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sagapolutele was also the HHSAA shot put champion last month. He is the second commit of UH’s 2023 class, which also includes Saint Louis receiver Mason Muaau, who also committed on Sunday.