The University of Hawaii football team gained a commitment from Punahou quarterback John Keawe Sagapolutele on Sunday evening.

"I felt at home. I knew Hawai'i would be a great fit for me." #Punahou QB John Keawe Sagapolutele announces commitment to @HawaiiFootball, becoming the 1st local prep QB to commit under Timmy Chang #HawaiiFB #GoBows



📝@c_shimabuku👉https://t.co/cTXpqBXgFK▪️ @jkSagapolutele pic.twitter.com/tUPg3OGNV6 — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) June 6, 2022

Sagapolutele, who has started for the Buffanblu varsity team since he was a freshman, will be a senior in the fall and enroll at UH in 2023.

Sagapolutele announced his commitment to the Rainbow Warriors on Sunday via Twitter.

After an incredible visit, I want to thank God, my ohana, the UH Staff & #BraddahHood for the unforgettable experience. As a local boy, I understand the importance of Ohana and that is exactly what @HawaiiFootball is building. I am officially committing to UH. @CoachTimmyChang pic.twitter.com/ypeEgjxeQO — John Keawe Sagapolutele (@jkSagapolutele) June 6, 2022

In his two varsity seasons, Sagapolutele has passed for a total of 3,003 yards and 23 touchdowns, according to Hawaii Prep World. His 2020 season was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sagapolutele was also the HHSAA shot put champion last month. He is the second commit of UH’s 2023 class, which also includes Saint Louis receiver Mason Muaau, who also committed on Sunday.