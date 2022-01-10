Hawaii football gains commitment from former Washington State quarterback Cammon Cooper

Washington State quarterback Cammon Cooper (2) looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

The University of Hawaii football team gained a commitment from Washington State transfer Cammon Cooper on Monday.

Cooper, who was a quarterback for the Cougars from 2018 to 2021, announced his decision to transfer to Manoa on Monday.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Cooper was a backup during the 2020 and 2021 seasons while being coached by Nick Rolovich. He completed 15 of his 23 passes for 143 yards, no touchdowns and an interception over the span of his WSU career.

As a class of 2018 product of Lehi High School in Utah, Cooper was a four-star prospect during his prep career, according to 247sports.

Cooper is UH’s first left-handed quarterback since Jeremy Higgins.