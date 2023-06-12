The University of Hawaii football team has gained another commitment from an ILH school.

After taking an official visit to the school over the weekend, Punahou offensive lineman Tu’i Muti pledged to the Rainbow Warriors on Monday night.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Muti will be a senior for the Buffanblu this fall.

Muti joins Kamehameha edge rusher Nazaiah Caravallo and Bishop Gorman quarterback and Ewa Beach native Micah Alejado as Class of 2024 commitments that can sign in November.