In the latest episode of Hawaii football final, KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello, former UH player RJ Hollis and former UH player and coach Rich Miano discuss Hawaii’s 54-10 drubbing at the hands of Oregon.

The HFF crew then previews Hawaii’s final nonconference game, a home contest against New Mexico State.

Hawaii Football Final can be found on Spotify, iTunes and most other podcast platforms.