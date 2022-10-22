The University of Hawaii football team lost 17-13 to Colorado State on Saturday.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

After getting its first conference win against Nevada last week, Hawaii falls to 2-6 overall and 1-2 in Mountain West play, while Colorado State improves to 3-5 overall and 2-1 in Mountain West games.

Hawaii scored on the opening drive of the game on a 27-yard Matthew Shipley field goal with 9:24 left in the first quarter. After Colorado State evened the score on former UH kicker Michael Boyle’s 39-yard field goal with 12:41 left in the second quarter, the Rainbow Warriors scored the first touchdown of the game on Brayden Schager’s 1-yard pass to Caleb Phillips on the ensuing drive in which Schager went 6-for-6 from the air. A 23-yard field goal by Shipley as the second quarter clock expired gave UH a 13-3 lead at halftime.

A 1-yard Avery Morrow touchdown cut the Hawaii lead to 13-10 with 9:23 remaining in the third quarter. His second score of the day with 1:28 remaining gave the Rams a 17-13 lead with 1:28 left in the fourth quarter.

Up next for the Rainbow Warriors is a home game against Wyoming in a battle for the Paniolo Trophy on Oct. 29 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

Stay with KHON2 as this developing story will be updated.