More opportunities slipped away for the University of Hawaii football team in a 37-24 loss to Stanford on Friday night at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

Hawaii falls to 0-2 for the 2023 season, while Stanford starts the Troy Taylor era off 1-0.

With a short game week following the disappointment of Saturday’s loss at Vanderbilt, Hawaii’s offense came out flat, gaining a total of two yards in its first three possessions with no first downs.

Stanford got on the board first with a 1-yard rushing score from E.J. Smith with 7:25 left in the first quarter. Hawaii tied the game at 7 with 14:49 left in the second quarter on a 7-yard pass from Brayden Schager to reigning Mountain West Freshman of the Week Pofele Ashlock.

The Cardinal took the lead back after drawing up some magic on a double flea flicker from Ashton Daniels to Benjamin Yurosek.

After Hawaii’s offense fell back into stagnation, Stanford extended its lead to 21-7 on a 2-yard run on a sweep from Bryce Farrell.

Matthew Shipley’s 32-yard field goal cut the Hawaii deficit to 21-10 at halftime, a drive made possible by Maui native Karsyn Pupunu‘s first career-catch, a 33-yard reception off a deflection.

Joshua Karty’s 25-yard chip shot was the lone score of the third quarter.

Hawaii outscored Stanford 14-10 in the fourth quarter as Schager completed touchdown passes to Ashlock and Steven McBride. Through two games, Ashlock and McBride have an equal share of Hawaii’s six touchdown receptions in 2023.

Schager completed 30 of his 53 passes for 355 yards and three touchdowns, while Ashton Daniels completed 25 of his 36 passes for 249 yards and two scores. Yurosek had a game-high 138 yards on nine receptions.

Defensively, Logan Taylor had a game-high nine tackles for Hawaii, while Punahou alumnus Alaka’i Gilman had a team-high seven for Stanford.

Hawaii will remain at home for a Sept. 9 contest against Albany. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.