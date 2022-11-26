The University of Hawaii football team closed its 2022 season with a 27-14 loss to San Jose State on Saturday.

Hawaii ends its season at 3-10 overall and 2-6 in Mountain West Conference play, while San Jose State improves to 7-5 overall and 5-3 in conference games.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Saint Louis alum and former Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro threw for two touchdowns in leading the Spartans to victory, completing 17 of his 26 passes for 208 yards and an interception. He also ran the ball 10 times for a total of 19 yards.

The Spartans got the first score of the game on Cordeiro’s five-yard fade to Elijah Cooks with 4:17 left in the first quarter.

Hawaii cut the SJSU lead to 7-6 with consecutive field goals by Matthew Shipley in the second quarter, but the Spartans extended their lead to 14-6 at halftime on Cordeiro’s second end zone connection of the day to Cooks with 1:09 left in the second quarter.

Using that momentum from the first half, the Spartans used a 10-play, 75-yard drive that lasted over five minutes to take a 21-6 lead with 9:46 remaining in the third quarter on Kairee Robinson’s 1-yard rush.

After a 26-yard Taren Schive field goal to give SJSU a three-possession lead in the fourth quarter, Hawaii cut SJSU’s lead to 24-14 with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Brayden Schager to Steven Fiso and two-point conversion to Zion Bowens with 12:41 remaining. A 21-yard SJSU field goal with 7:48 remaining proved to be all the cushion the Spartans needed as they finish the 2022 regular season a perfect 6-0 at home.

The Rainbow Warriors got all the way to the San Jose State 8 in the closing minutes but turned the ball over on downs, allowing the Spartans to run the clock out and claim the Dick Tomey legacy trophy for another year. A Hawaii Bowl bid remains possible for SJSU.

Defensively, Logan Taylor had a game-high 13 tackles (seven solo) with one quarterback hurry for UH. A revelation and breakout standout at linebacker for the Rainbow Warriors in 2022, Taylor is expected to be back in 2023 for his senior season.