Hawaii football falls out of bowl contention with 27-13 loss to UNLV

Hawaii head coach Todd Graham motions toward the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UNLV, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The University of Hawaii football team is no longer in bowl contention after a 27-13 loss to UNLV at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday.

The Rainbow Warriors fell to 4-7 overall and 1-5 in Mountain West Conference play after their bowl hopes were dealt a fatal blow. UNLV, which was winless two weeks ago, is now 2-8 overall and 2-5 in conference play.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Hawaii scored on the first play of the game from scrimmage on Chevan Cordeiro’s 79-yard pass to Nick Mardner, which proved to be the team’s first and only touchdown of the game.

After Hawaii recovered a fumble at the UNLV 28 on the next possession, the visitors could not take advantage after Matthew Shipley missed a 43-yard field goal. Following Shipley’s miss, the Rebels promptly drove down the field and tied the game at 7 with 8:14 left in the first quarter on Charles Williams’ five-yard rushing score.

The UH defense forced its second turnover of the day on Khoury Bethley’s interception of Kailua alumnus Cameron Friel at the UNLV 18, which later turned into a 32-yard Shipley field goal to give the ‘Bows a 10-7 advantage with 2:19 left in the first quarter.

After Cordeiro was intercepted by UNLV’s Ricky Johnson at the Hawaii 39 with 2:12 remaining in the first half, the Rebels drove all the way to the Hawaii 3 before settling for a Daniel Gutierrez 20-yard field goal to tie the game at 10 heading into the break.

Williams punished the Rainbow Warriors all day long, rushing for three touchdowns on a game-high 266 yards on 38 carries. His second score of the game put the Rebels up 17-10 with 12:09 remaining in the third quarter. UNLV went up 20-10 on its next offensive possession on another Gutierrez field goal.

UH cut the lead to 20-13 on a 43-yard Matthew Shipley field goal with 10:58 remaining in the game and held the Rebels on their next possession. With fourth-and-3 on their own 46, a handoff to Dedrick Parson was short, allowing the Rebels to run out the clock, but not before Williams’ final score of the day on a 47-yard rush.

Cordeiro finished 10-for-23 with 183 yards, two interceptions and a touchdown, while Friel completed 15 of his 25 passes for 172 yards and two picks.

Next up for the Rainbow Warriors is their home finale and senior night matchup against Colorado State, which begins at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex at 6 p.m.