Hawaii football fall training camp gets underway ahead of 2021 season opener

The University of Hawaii football team opened fall training camp on Friday in advance of its 2021 season opener at UCLA.

The Rainbow Warriors will take on UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Aug. 28.

Rainbow Warriors Head Coach Todd Graham

The ‘Bows return their top passer and rusher from the 2020 season in Chevan Cordeiro, as well as their leader in all-purpose yards and receiving yards in Calvin Turner. Sophomore linebacker Darius Muasau, the team’s top tackler in 2020, returns as well.

A few true freshman roster additions of note for #HawaiiFB: DB/LB Michael Graham, the son of coach Todd Graham. Kaiser grad. Also, Saint Louis QB Connor Apo and DB Harvey Welch, the latter of whom is the son of former UH starting slotback Gerald Welch. — Christian Shimabuku (@c_shimabuku) July 30, 2021

Hawaii went 5-4 in 2020, including a win over Houston in the New Mexico Bowl.

#GoBows Fall Camp is officially underway today for @HawaiiFootball. We’ll be talking to Coach Graham following practice, more coming your way tonight @KHONnews #HawaiiFB pic.twitter.com/fmDDyh79aH — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) July 30, 2021

