Hawaii football fall training camp gets underway ahead of 2021 season opener

The University of Hawaii football team opened fall training camp on Friday in advance of its 2021 season opener at UCLA.
The Rainbow Warriors will take on UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Aug. 28.
All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station
The ‘Bows return their top passer and rusher from the 2020 season in Chevan Cordeiro, as well as their leader in all-purpose yards and receiving yards in Calvin Turner. Sophomore linebacker Darius Muasau, the team’s top tackler in 2020, returns as well.
Hawaii went 5-4 in 2020, including a win over Houston in the New Mexico Bowl.
Stay with KHON2 on air and online for continuing coverage of Rainbow Warriors fall training camp ahead of the 2021 season.