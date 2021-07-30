Hawaii football fall training camp gets underway ahead of 2021 season opener

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dior Scott 25) and Calvin Turner Jr. on day one of the Rainbow Warrior Football Team’s 2021 Training Camp

The University of Hawaii football team opened fall training camp on Friday in advance of its 2021 season opener at UCLA.

The Rainbow Warriors will take on UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Aug. 28.

Rainbow Warriors Head Coach Todd Graham

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The ‘Bows return their top passer and rusher from the 2020 season in Chevan Cordeiro, as well as their leader in all-purpose yards and receiving yards in Calvin Turner. Sophomore linebacker Darius Muasau, the team’s top tackler in 2020, returns as well.

Hawaii went 5-4 in 2020, including a win over Houston in the New Mexico Bowl.

Stay with KHON2 on air and online for continuing coverage of Rainbow Warriors fall training camp ahead of the 2021 season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories