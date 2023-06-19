The University of Hawaii football team had perhaps its biggest recruiting week of the Timmy Chang era over the course of the past seven days, securing commitments from five local standouts from the Class of 2024.

Kamehameha edge rusher Nazaiah Caravallo committed to UH on June 11 after previously decommitting from Arizona earlier in the summer.

Two days after Caravallo committed, Punahou offensive lineman Tu’i Muti pledged to UH.

On Saturday, the Rainbow Warriors earned commitments from edge rushers Noah Wily of Saint Louis and Alika Cavaco-Amoy of Punahou, who both spurned Power Five offers in order to play for UH.

On Sunday evening, Campbell offensive lineman Joshua Tavui became the latest player to pledge to UH.

All five players will be seniors at their respective Hawaii high schools in the fall and will be able to sign National Letters of Intent on Dec. 20.