Hawaii football defensive standout Khoury Bethley announces return for 2022 season

Hawaii defensive back Khoury Bethley (5) during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

After weeks of speculation, Hawaii football standout safety Khoury Bethley has announced he’s coming back for his senior season in 2022.

Bethley announced his return on his personal social media accounts.

In 2021, Bethley earned first-team All-Mountain West Conference honors at safety after accumulating 100 tackles (73 solo) with four sacks, three forced fumbles, six pass breakups and five interceptions.

Bethley’s announcement comes after a handful of notable departures from the team, including quarterback Chevan Cordeiro (San Jose State), defensive tackles Jonah Laulu (Oklahoma) and Justus Tavai (San Diego State), linebacker Darius Muasau (UCLA), cornerback Cameron Lockridge (South Alabama) and wide receiver Nick Mardner (Cincinnati).

Bethley, who joined UH in 2018, has one year of eligibility remaining, unless he plays in four games or less in 2022 and utilizes a redshirt.

