A 51-yard field goal by Matthew Shipley as time expired gave the University of Hawaii football team a 27-24 win over Colorado State on Saturday night at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

Hawaii ends its season 5-8 overall and 3-5 in Mountain West Conference play, while Colorado State dropped to 5-7 with the loss as the Rainbow Warriors knocked the Rams out of bowl contention.

On Saturday, Colorado State scored on its first drive of the game on Justin Marshall’s 21-yard touchdown with 11:33 remaining in the opening period.

After Hawaii freshman defensive back Elijah Palmer got an interception in the back of the end zone, UH capitalized with a drive that ended with a Brayden Schager 12-yard touchdown to Steven McBride to even the game at 7 at the end of the first quarter.

Hawaii took its first lead of the game on a double pass from Brayden Schager to wide receiver Chuuky Hines, who threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Devon Tauaefa to give the Rainbow Warriors a 14-10 lead at halftime.

The Rainbow Warriors extended their lead to 21-10 in the third quarter on Campbell alumnus Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala’s 8-yard touchdown on a jet sweep.

A 34-yard Matthew Shipley field goal with 13:32 remaining in the fourth quarter boosted Hawaii’s lead to 24-10.

From there, chaos ensued.

Louis Brown IV hauled in a 17-yard touchdown reception from Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi with 9:05 remaining to cut the UH lead to 24-16 after the Rams failed to score on the ensuing 2-point conversion attempt.

Shipley missed his second field goal of the day with 2:23 remaining on a block by former UH commit Chigozie Anusiem, giving the Rams new life. Colorado State capitalized on a 70-yard touchdown and 2-point conversion from Fowler-Nicolosi to Tory Horton on both occasions with 54 seconds remaining, tying the game at 24.

With both teams out of timeouts, Hawaii drove all the way to the Colorado State 34, lining up for a field goal when it seemed an 11-yard Hines reception was finished out of bounds. However, with the clock running, Hawaii snapped the ball right before time expired, allowing Shipley to hit his second game-winner of the year. Shipley previously hit a field goal as time expired to down New Mexico State on Sept. 23.

Schager completed 30 of his 43 passes for 320 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions in leading Hawaii to victory. Meanwhile, Horton continued to be a standout for Colorado State, hauling in nine passes for 186 yards.

Defensively, Dominic Morris had a game-high 10 tackles for Colorado State. For Hawaii, Peter Manuma and Jalen Smith each had seven tackles, with Smith tallying 1.5 tackles for loss before getting ejected for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

After the game, Hawaii honored its departing seniors as part of its annual senior night festivities.

The 2023 season has come to an end for the Rainbow Warriors. The 2024 season is currently scheduled to begin on Aug. 24, 2024 against Oregon at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.