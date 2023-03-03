For the University of Hawaii football team, spring practice ended almost as soon as it began.

The Rainbow Warriors were the second earliest team in the country to begin spring practices on Feb. 6, only behind Bowling Green. On Friday, spring ball ended for the ‘Bows in order to cater to construction set to take place at UH-Manoa’s grass practice fields, as well as the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Over the last four weeks, the Rainbow Warriors installed a base run and shoot playbook on offense, which the team plans to run under the guidance of head coach Timmy Chang, who ran the offense himself for UH from 2000 to 2004.

Hawaii’s 2023 schedule, which was released on Thursday, begins on Aug. 26 at Vanderbilt.