Hawaii football coaching search nearing home stretch

Could today be the day the University of Hawaii selects its next football coach?

Tuesday, Jan. 21 marks the end of the five business days required for the position to be posted. Following Nick Rolovich’s Jan. 13 departure to Washington State, six coaches and eight staff members in total have followed him to Pullman thus far. Although their presence at Wazzu doesn’t necessarily place them out of contention, rumored and confirmed candidates to replace Rolovich at UH have come and gone.

Sources confirm to KHON2 that Virginia offensive coordinator Robert Anae was in town to discuss the job, although he withdrew his name from consideration earlier on Tuesday.

NEWS: Virginia OC Robert Anae announces his withdrawal from the Hawaii head-coaching search. The Hawaii native was considered a strong candidate for the job. pic.twitter.com/hYcWLx2qwm — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) January 21, 2020

Former Arizona State coach Todd Graham was also said to be a strong contender for the job.

Passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Craig Stutzmann was seen conducting an in-home visit to Washington State signee Joey Hobert in the San Juan Capistrano, Calif. area, about an hour outside of Los Angeles. Stutzmann is not believed to be out of the running for the UH job, and his hire at Washington State has not been made official at this time.

Stay with KHON2 as this story will be updated.