In a game that provided no signs of hope to those who viewed it, the University of Hawaii football team was dominated by San Jose State 35-0 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

Hawaii fell to 2-7 overall and 0-4 in Mountain West Conference play, while San Jose State improved to 4-5 overall, including 3-2 in conference play.

On Saturday, Hawaii gained 198 yards of offense and were shut out at home for the first time since 1998 in a loss to SMU.

Former Hawaii quarterback and San Jose standout Chevan Cordeiro torched UH in his homecoming, completing 16 of his 26 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns and no interceptions. Both of his touchdowns were to his top target, Nick Nash.

On the ground, Kairee Robinson had 146 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.

Brayden Schager completed 17 of his 29 yards for 132 yards and an interception. He was pulled in favor of Jake Farrell late in the fourth quarter. In his first college action, Farrell was 3-for-8 with 14 yards and an interception. Meanwhile, on defense, Peter Manuma had a game-high seven tackles.

Hawaii will hit the road again for a game at Nevada next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. HST.