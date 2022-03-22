The University of Hawaii football team held its first spring practice of the 2022 season on Tuesday at the UH-Manoa campus.

Tuesday’s practice also marked the start of new head coach Timmy Chang‘s first spring ball at the helm.

The Rainbow Warriors, who went 6-7 in 2021 before the cancellation of the 2021 Hawaii Bowl, are tasked with having to replace a bevy of talented starters who departed the program with eligibility remaining. Starters who transferred and found new homes include quarterback Chevan Cordeiro (San Jose State), linebackers Darius Muasau (UCLA), safety Khoury Bethley (Arizona State), defensive lineman Jonah Laulu (Oklahoma) and receiver Nick Mardner (Cincinnati), among others.

‘It just felt good to be back out there to play the game that we all love’ – Rainbow Warriors hit the practice field to open the first Spring Training Camp under new head coach Timmy Chang https://t.co/wnh7Gos8JE #HawaiiFB @HawaiiFootball #GoBows 📝 @c_shimabuku 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/foCnJdOFG4 — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) March 22, 2022

Hawaii’s 15th and final spring practice will take place on April 23, which is preceded by its ‘Island Day’ spring game on April 16.

Hawaii begins its 2022 season against Vanderbilt on Aug. 27 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.