Hawaii football aiming for ‘complete game’ at Oregon State

Portland State linebacker Isaiah Henry, left, and Hawaii running back Calvin Turner Jr. battle for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Darryl Oumi)

Through two games, the University of Hawaii is 1-1 for the 2021 season, with the results of both contests somewhat expected.

After opening the season with a road loss at UCLA, the ‘Bows recovered recovered with a win over Portland State in the first-ever home game at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

On Saturday, the Rainbow Warriors will take on Oregon State in Corvallis in what will be viewed as a measuring stick game for both teams.

Saturday’s game will be the second Pac-12 road game for the ‘Bows, who hope to have a better showing than they did in a 44-10 drubbing to UCLA.

“We had a good game against Portland State offensively. We want to keep that momentum and rolling into this Oregon State game. If we get a win here then we’ll definitely be rolling into conference play and things like that,” running back/slot receiver Calvin Turner said. “It’s definitely a redemption game for UCLA because it didn’t go as planned and we plan on winning this game and doing the right thing.”

“I think we need to redeem ourselves, but at the end of the day, our job is to go out there and compete as hard as we can and come out with a ‘W’, no matter who we play,” cornerback Cortez Davis said.

The game will also serve as a return trip for UH linebacker Isaiah Tufaga, who played for Oregon State as a freshman in 2018.

"I'll always be grateful for my time at Oregon State."#GoBows LB & #SaintLouis' Isaiah Tufaga is headed back to where his college career began in Corvallis on Sat. An opportunity he's been waiting for.

📝👉🏽https://t.co/vmA3F7CFKp ▪️ @HawaiiFootball @StLouisHawaii @IsaiahTufaga pic.twitter.com/wqxQpboS2U — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) September 9, 2021

Oregon State will be Hawaii’s final tuneup before Mountain West Conference play begins, where the goal is to return to the conference title game after finishing at MWC runner-up in 2019.

“You can say that, but at the same time we go into every game knowing we have to ball no matter who it is, what number, what jersey, where they’re from,” running back Dae Dae Hunter said. “It don’t matter. It’s football, so we know we go in dialed in, focus on us, and we can go out there ball and win against anybody.”

After a rough start at UCLA and a sloppy ending against Portland State, UH head coach Todd Graham says the ‘Bows will need to be consistent for all 60 minutes in order to leave Corvallis with a victory.

“This game here is one that we need to put together a complete game and be hitting on all cylinders with the discipline that we can play with,” Graham said.