Eti Ena and Silas Clapham were added to the Hawaii football coaching staff on Friday.

Ena joins the team as the new defensive line coach, while Clapham joins as the director of player personnel. Both are new to the islands.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Ena was most recently the defensive coordinator at Eastern Washington, his alma mater, for the past three college football seasons. His coaching career has also taken him to Idaho, Cal Poly, and Eastern Oregon.

Clapham joins UH after being a recruiting analyst at Nevada for the past two seasons. Like new Hawaii coach Timmy Chang, he was previously set to follow former Nevada coach Jay Norvell to Colorado State before taking a position with the Rainbow Warriors.

Spring ball for Hawaii is set to begin on March 22.