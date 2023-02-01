Despite signing 26 players in December, the most it had ever inked during the early signing period since its inception in 2017, the University of Hawaii football team is not done adding to its 2023 class.
Wednesday marked the start of the “regular” period of the Division I and Division II signing day.
The Rainbow Warriors look to add a handful of verbal commitments official as Wednesday is the first day they can sign. Stay with KHON2 for updates below during signing day: