Hawaii football adds seven signees on National Signing Day

The University of Hawaii football team officially added seven players to its roster on National Signing Day on Wednesday.

The seven signees are the first official additions to the roster under new head coach Timmy Chang.

Perhaps the two most significant signings were the two players with the most significant Hawaii ties. Former four-star linebacker, Mililani alum and Nebraska transfer Wynden Ho’ohuli is considered the jewel of the class. After redshirting as a true freshman in 2021, he will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Another notable signee was linebacker Malaki Te’o, a Laie native who played his high school ball for national power Mater Dei in Santa Ana, Calif. Te’o chose Hawaii over a handful of other offers that included multiple Mountain West Conference schools, as well as Arizona State and Colorado of the Pac-12.

Other signees include former four-star and Washington State quarterback Cammon Cooper, tight ends Jordan Murray and Greyson Morgan, linebacker Demarii Blanks and defensive lineman Dean Briski.

On Tuesday night, the Rainbow Warriors also gained a commitment from Saint Louis wide receiver Devon Tauaefa, although he has yet to sign as of late Wednesday morning.