New Hawaii defensive tackle Daniel ‘Sauce’ Williams was grinning from ear to ear following Monday’s practice as heard his head coach, Timmy Chang, praise the newcomer.

“Sauce is as good as they come,” Chang told reporters following Monday’s practice. “You know what you’re going to get with him: A strong, powerful player who causes problems at the point of contact. He’ll be in the backfield after the quarterback, after the running back. It’s good to add depth inside there. For a guy his size, he moves extremely well. We’re very happy that he’s part of the brotherhood.”

Williams, who signed with Hawaii in February after a standout career at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas, amassed 99 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in 2022 alone.

As he gears up for his first season of Division I ball, Williams understands he may not replicate his gaudy numbers in 2023, immersing himself in the team aspect of Hawaii’s 4-2-5 base defense.

“It’s not about you here. It’s about the man next to you and the man behind you, said Williams, who was given the nickname ‘Sauce’ as a child because peers thought his eye for fashion was ‘saucy.’ It’s about the whole brotherhood as a whole. If you do your job correctly, the plays will come to you. It’s a mindset. If everybody does their job, there’s no way we can lose. It’s all about coming in as a unit and making plays.”

Despite being in Hawaii for just a few months, Williams has cherished his time on the islands so far.

“It means a lot because they really took a chance on me and really brought me in and showed me around,” Williams said. “Everyone is very welcoming, teaching me about the brotherhood. It’s truly a blessing because they really practice what they preach.”