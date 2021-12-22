Hawaii falls to Vanderbilt in first round of Diamond Head Classic

Vanderbilt forward Quentin Millora-Brown goes for a shot against Hawaii forward Jerome Desrosiers (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team fell to Vanderbilt 68-54 in the first round of the Diamond Head Classic on Wednesday night.

Prior to the game, it was announced that starting center Mate Colina was out for the game due to COVID-19 protocols. Combined with the continued absence of Bernardo da Silva due to an injury of his own, the Rainbow Warriors had a thin rotation heading into the game and trailed 26-9 to open the game.

Sophomore guard Noel Coleman had a game-high and career-high 31 points for Hawaii, including 19 of the team’s 24 first-half points.

For Vanderbilt, Scotty Pippen Jr. had a team-high 21 points.

Vanderbilt advances to the semifinals and will face BYU, while Hawaii will face South Florida in the consolation semifinals on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.