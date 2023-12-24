The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team fell to TCU 65-51 in the third place game of the Diamond Head Classic on Sunday afternoon

Hawaii closes out nonconference play 8-4, while TCU exits the islands 10-2.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

After losing to Georgia Tech in the semifinals, Hawaii was unable to defend its Diamond Head Classic crown from 2022. The ‘Bows never seemed to find a rhythm offensively on Sunday, as the team shot 18-for-54 from the field (33%), including 7-for-28 (25%) from 3.

Noel Coleman had a game-high 19 points for Hawaii. For TCU, a balanced effort in which all eight players who saw action scored at least four points was led by Jameer Nelson Jr.’s team-high 13.

Hawaii begins Big West Conference play on Saturday at home against Cal State Fullerton. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.