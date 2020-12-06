Hawaii falls to San Jose State, 35-24

San Jose State running back Kairee Robinson (32) squeezes through the Hawaii defense in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

The University of Hawaii football team couldn’t overcome another slow start, nor could it slow down destiny in a 35-24 loss to San Jose State at Aloha Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Rainbow Warriors (3-4) were supposed to fly to San Jose State (5-0) this weekend, but regulations in Santa Clara county moved the game to the islands.

There would be no home field advantage whatsoever for UH in the early going, as the Spartans stormed to a 21-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

San Jose State started the scoring early on a 9-play, 75-yard drive capped by Nick Starkel’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Holiness. After Hawaii went three-and-out on its opening offensive possession, the Spartans doubled their lead to 14-0 on Tyler Nevens’ 72-yard rush with 9:36 remaining in the first quarter. The Spartans extended their lead to 21-0 with 5:53 remaining in the first on Nevens’ second rushing touchdown of the day, this time from 10 yards.

Hawaii got on the board with 9:21 remaining in the second quarter after Matthew Shipley’s 25-yard field goal trimmed the San Jose State lead to 21-3.

The ‘Bows cut the deficit to 21-10 on true freshman Dae Dae Hunter’s first career receiving touchdown on a 10-yard pass from Chevan Cordeiro with 3:12 remaining in the first half, a score that carried into halftime.

Cordeiro led the ‘Bows down the field in the opening drive of the second half, which ended with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Rico Bussey that cut the SJSU lead to 21-17 with 9:48 left in the third quarter.

A backbreaking 18-play, 70-yard drive put the Spartans up ahead 28-17 after Kairee Robinson’s 2-yard rushing touchdown with 2:17 left in the third quarter. Hawaii head coach Todd Graham also used up all of the team’s timeouts during that possession.

After another Hawaii punt, the Spartans put the game out of reach on Tre Walker’s 50-yard reception from Starkel with 12:03 remaining, putting the visitors up 35-17.

Cordeiro ran in a 5-yard touchdown to make the score more respectable with 2:24 left. After Hawaii did not recover the ensuing onside kick, the Spartans ran out the clock to improve to 5-0.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Cordeiro completed 28 of his 42 passes for 238 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. As a team, the Spartans ran for 288 yards and three touchdowns on 46 rushing attempts.

For the seventh consecutive game, Darius Muasau led Hawaii with a team-high nine tackles. Meanwhile, San Jose State’s Kyle Harmon led the game with 11 tackles and a pass breakup.

Next up for Hawaii is its regular season finale against UNLV at Aloha Stadium on Dec. 12. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. HST.