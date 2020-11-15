Hawaii falls to San Diego State 34-10 in critical Mountain West matchup

A year after appearing in the 2019 Mountain West Conference championship game, the University of Hawaii football team will face an uphill battle to return to the same spot in 2020 after a crushing 34-10 loss at San Diego State on Saturday afternoon.

The Rainbow Warriors fell to 2-2 while the Aztecs improved to 3-1, putting themselves in contention for a spot in the Mountain West title game that will feature the top two teams in the conference, regardless of division.

The ‘Bows started slow again offensively, going three-and-out on their first two possessions. The Aztecs jumped ahead early on Jordan Byrd’s 51-yard rushing touchdown with 3:26 left in the first quarter. On the next play of their next possession, star running back Greg Bell broke off a 62-yard run to extend the Aztecs’ lead to 14-0 with 1:08 left in the first.

Although the ‘Bows forced a punt on San Diego State’s first possession of the second quarter, a fumble by Melquise Stovall on the ensuing return was fumbled and recovered by the Aztecs on the Hawaii 13. The Aztecs didn’t take long to capitalize, extending their lead to 21-0 on Bell’s 3-yard touchdown with 10:25 to go in the second quarter.

Just when the ‘Bows were driving in San Diego State territory towards the end of the first half, Cordeiro threw an interception to Segun Olubi for a 71-yard touchdown with 1:20 remaining in the third quarter, extending the deficit to 28-0 at the break. Through the first two quarters, the ‘Bows had as many punts (7) as first downs.

Hawaii avoided its first shutout since 2017 on Matthew Shipley’s 27-yard field goal with 5:13 remaining in the third quarter. Any slight chance of a comeback was put to a halt after Cordeiro fumbled on his own 10, which SDSU parlayed into a 27-yard field goal of its own with 12:51 remaining.

Calvin Turner scored Hawaii’s first touchdown of the day on a 75-yard reception with 12:00 left. The Aztecs then used 9:01 of clock to take a 34-10 lead on Matt Araiza’s 36-yard field goal with 2:59 remaining for the game’s final score.

Cordeiro completed 17 of his 35 passes for 209 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also ran the ball 20 times for a total of 20 yards.

San Diego State quarterback Carson Baker completed just four of his 13 passes for 30 yards and two interceptions, but his aerial contributions weren’t needed as the Aztecs ran the ball 51 times for 326 yards and three touchdowns. Bell led the way for SDSU, carrying the ball 19 times for 160 yards and two scores.

Tariq Thompson and Punahou alum Seyddrick Lakalaka had seven tackles each for the Aztecs, who sacked Cordeiro seven times.

For the fourth consecutive game, Darius Muasau was the leading tackler for UH with 10 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Next up for Hawaii is a home game against defending conference champion Boise State. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Aloha Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14. Although fans will not be allowed to attend, the game will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network.