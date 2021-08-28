Hawaii falls to Michigan at Little League World Series

Honolulu, Hawaii’s Ryan Keanu reacts to swinging at a third strike from Taylor, Mich., starting Cameron Thorning to end the third inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Honolulu Little League team fell 2-1 to Michigan’s Taylor North Little League team in the Hank Aaron bracket finals on Saturday.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

After Hawaii won the first matchup between the two teams on Wednesday, Michigan won the rematch to advance to the championship game, where it will face West Side Little League of Hamilton, Ohio.

Micah Bennett got the start for HLL and gave up a two-run home run to Cameron Thorning as Michigan took an early 2-0 lead, which proved to be all the runs the Great Lakes region winners needed.

Honolulu got on the board in the bottom of the third after Kaikea Patoc-Young singled to drive in Chasen Uyetake, but couldn’t add any more after that.

Patoc-Young relieved Bennett to take the mound at the top of the fourth and pitched three scoreless innings.

For Michigan, Thorning got the win after tossing seven strikeouts in 3.1 innings. Jakob Furkas got the save with 2.2 hitless innings to go along with four strikeouts and a walk.

The championship game between Ohio and Michigan begins at 9 a.m. HST on ABC, while the third-place game between Hawaii and South Dakota begins at 4 a.m on ESPN.