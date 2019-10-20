The Rainbow Warrior football team lost to Air Force tonight by a score of 56-26 at Aloha Stadium.

The Falcons’ triple-option rushing attack proved to much for Hawaii over four quarters, racking up 353 yards on the ground.

Air Force also added 169 yards through the air.

Hawaii’s offense played well throughout the game as Cole McDonald managed 404 yards on 34-of-51 passing with three touchdowns. He also rushed for 41 yards.

Backup quarterback for Air Force, Mike Schmidt, was the man of the hour for the away side.

Schmidt came in relief for starter DJ Hammond after he went down injured in the first quarter. Schmidt complete 5-of-6 attempts for 116 yards and a score. He also rushed for 120 yards and three touchdowns.

Jared Smart was Hawaii’s leading receiver on the night, hauling in 11 receptions for 140 yards.

Hawaii will hit the road next Saturday to take on New Mexico. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. HST.