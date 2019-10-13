Hawai’i falls 59-37 at 14th ranked Boise State

The University of Hawaii football team lost to #14 Boise State 59-37 on Saturday in Idaho.

Hawaii drops to 4-2 and 1-1 in the Mountain West, while Boise State is still undefeated at 6-0 and 3-0 in the Mountain West.

The Rainbow Warriors continued their streak of never winning on the road against the Broncos. Boise State now leads the series 13-3. The 22-point margin was the smallest in series history.

The two teams had comparable offensive yards. Boise edged UH in that category with 518 to Hawaii’s 438. The Broncos scored 21 points off turnovers — all in the first half — which put the Warriors in an early hole.

‘Bows quarterback Cole McDonald was 23-41 with 251 yards passing and three touchdowns. Two of those TD’s went to Melquise Stovall, who had a career performance, racking up 114 yards through the air, to lead the team.

McDonald, who is now fifth in school history in passing yards (5,777) also scored his first rushing touchdown of the year.

Boise State’s John Hightower caught two touchdowns and went for 141 yards. The Broncos were without their starting quarterback for the majority of the contest after he left in the second quarter with an injury.

Boise’s 59 points was the most UH has allowed to an opponent this season.

The Rainbows committed 10 penalties – the most in a game this year.

Hawaii was led on defense by senior Kaimana Padello who had six solo tackles and one tackle for a loss.

The Warriors turned the ball over four times – the last coming on a garbage time interception from Chevan Cordeiro as time expired in the game.

Hawaii returns home to Aloha Stadium next Saturday when they’ll host Air Force at 5:00pm.