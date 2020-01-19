Hawai‘i Extends Head Coach Laura Beeman Through 2023-2024

As announced Friday afternoon, the University of Hawai’i Athletics Department and women’s basketball head coach Laura Beeman have agreed on a contract extension through the 2023-2024 season.



Beeman’s most recent contract was set to expire in the summer of 2021. She has been at the helm of the Rainbow Wahine program since 2012, accumulating a record of 124-110 in seven-plus seasons, including one NCAA tournament appearance (2016) and four Women’s National Invitation Tournament appearances (2013-15, 2018).



“Laura is an amazing leader and mentor for young ladies,” University of Hawai’i Athletics Director David Matlin said. “She cares deeply about the holistic development of our student-athletes. She is an integral part of our ‘Ohana as a departmental leader and a great sounding board for myself and our administrative team. Simply put, she makes us better both on and off the court and we are excited to extend her contract.”



Throughout her career, Beeman won one Big West Conference regular-season championship in 2015 and a conference tournament championship in 2016. She was named conference coach of the year in 2015 and has coached 16 All-Big West Conference selections during her tenure.



“I want to thank President Lassner, David Matlin, the athletics administrators and department for the opportunity to continue leading the Rainbow Wahine Basketball program into the 2023-24 season,” said Beeman. “My career dream has always been about making positive change and being apart of something bigger than me. The University of Hawai’i allows me to fulfill this dream while doing something I love.”