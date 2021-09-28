Hawaii Elite baseball claims tournament in Iowa, earns ticket to Perfect Game World Championship

For the first time in the 19 year history of the event, a team from Hawaii captured the WWBA Perfect Game Kernels Foundation Championship in Cedar Rapids, Iowa last week and are now preparing for an unprecedented opportunity.

The 18U travel team comprised of prep players from around Hawaii defeated the four-time defending champion Cangelosi Sparks Black, 3-2 last Monday at the Perfect Game Field-Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Parker Grant, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound 2022 right hander and Cal State Northridge commit threw seven three-hit, seven-strikeout innings and was named the MV-Pitcher at the conclusion of the tournament.

Most Valuable Pitcher Parker Grant

The victory earned the club a ticket into the 2021 Perfect Game WWBA World Championship Tournament held in Jupiter, Florida next week. It will mark as the first time that a Hawaii team has ever earned a spot into the tourney that is considered the most prestigious for the age group.

Co-MVPs Xander Sielken & Kodey Shojinaga

Currently the team is fundraising to help coaches and families with the costs to transport, house, and feed the seniors and juniors in high school. There are also a lot of other expenses that Hawaii sports teams incur with travel.

If you are interested in learning more about the team’s fundraising efforts, click here.