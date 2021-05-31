Hawaii earns bragging rights in 2021 Invitational Tennis Tournament

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Andre Ilagan is the winner of the singles title at the Invitational Tennis Tournament held May 29 and 30 at the Alohilani Resort.

The tournament had top players from Northern California versus top players from Hawaii.

The doubles competition winner is the Hawaii Team. The Hawaii Team players included:

Andre Iligan – UH’s # 1 singles player

Blaz Seric – former UH player

Hendrik Bode – HPU tennis team coach, 1st ranked national D-2 singles player, former touring tennis professional

Ikaika Jobe – Punahou School tennis coach, former nationally top ranked doubles player

Courtesy: Chrissy Lambert

After the singles and the doubles tournament in the morning, tennis players got to play in the Pro-Am until the afternoon.

Players say they look forward to a rematch in 2022.