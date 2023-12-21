Hawaii’s quest towards defending its Diamond Head Classic title got off to a successful start on Thursday as the Rainbow Warriors defeated Portland 69-56 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Thursday evening.

Hawaii improves to 8-2 overall and will face Georgia Tech in Friday’s second semifinal, which tips off at 6 p.m., while Portland (6-7) faces UMass in the second consolation semifinal.

On Thursday, the Rainbow Warriors weren’t at their best, lulling they way to a 3-2 lead more than five minutes through the game.

Hawaii made its last three field goals to end the first half to lead 34-27 at the break, and a quick 7-0 run to begin the second half stretched its lead to 14. A 7-0 Portland run allowed the Pilots to cut the deficit to 52-43 with 9:46 left, but the ‘Bows ultimately prevailed in the game of runs, using an 8-0 sequence to take a 15-point lead with less than three minutes left to seal the game.

In his first Diamond Head Classic game, Matthue Cotton had a team-high 15 points for Hawaii with six rebounds and three 3-pointers, while Bernardo Da Silva had a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds.

For Portland, Vukasin Masic had a game-high 18 points on 3-for-3 shooting from the 3-point line.