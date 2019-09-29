Hawaii dominates Nevada, 54-3

For the first time since 2007, the Rainbow Warrior football team defeated the Wolf Pack in Nevada.

Hawaii (4-1) took it to Nevada (3-2) Saturday night on the road, coming away with a dominant 54-3 victory.

Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald picked up where he left off against Central Arkansas and lit up the box score, completing 25-of-30 passes for 312 yards and four touchdowns. Three of his passing touchdowns went to Cedric Byrd, who tallied 87 yards on seven receptions.

Jason Matthew-Sharsh also found himself on the end of a McDonald touchdown, recording a career-high 123 yards on six receptions with a score. Robert Funkhouser caught a touchdown from Hawaii’s third-string signal-caller, Justin Uainhui, in the fourth quarter.

Hawaii jumped out to a commanding 28-0 lead in the second quarter thanks to an impressive effort all-game long from UH’s defense.

The Warriors forced three turnovers, including two interceptions on the night, including a safety.

Miles Reed found paydirt on the ground for Hawaii as well, rushing for 26 yards on six carries.

With the win, Hawaii is now 1-0 in Mountain West Conference play and will enjoy a bye week before hitting the road to take on Boise State on Saturday, October 12th.