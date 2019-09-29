Hawaii dominates Nevada, 54-3

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Hawaii Athletics

For the first time since 2007, the Rainbow Warrior football team defeated the Wolf Pack in Nevada.

Hawaii (4-1) took it to Nevada (3-2) Saturday night on the road, coming away with a dominant 54-3 victory. 

Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald picked up where he left off against Central Arkansas and lit up the box score, completing 25-of-30 passes for 312 yards and four touchdowns. Three of his passing touchdowns went to Cedric Byrd, who tallied 87 yards on seven receptions.

Jason Matthew-Sharsh also found himself on the end of a McDonald touchdown, recording a career-high 123 yards on six receptions with a score. Robert Funkhouser caught a touchdown from Hawaii’s third-string signal-caller, Justin Uainhui, in the fourth quarter.

Hawaii jumped out to a commanding 28-0 lead in the second quarter thanks to an impressive effort all-game long from UH’s defense. 

The Warriors forced three turnovers, including two interceptions on the night, including a safety.

Miles Reed found paydirt on the ground for Hawaii as well, rushing for 26 yards on six carries.

With the win, Hawaii is now 1-0 in Mountain West Conference play and will enjoy a bye week before hitting the road to take on Boise State on Saturday, October 12th.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories