Hawaii defeats New Mexico, 45-31

FULLERTON, Calif.—The No. 21 University of Hawai'i women's volleyball team (17-3, 7-2 Big West) opened the second round of the conference season with a sweep over Cal State Fullerton (10-9, 2-6 Big West), 25-12, 25-19, 25-18 on Friday night at the Titan Gym in Fullerton, Calif. Freshman outside hitter Hanna Hellvig led Hawai'i with 12 kills while senior setter/outside hitter turned in a solid performance across the board which was highlighted with a career-high eight blocks as she registered her 12thdouble-double of the season.

For Hellvig, it marked the fourth-straight and 16thtime this season that she has recorded double-digit kills. She has now led UH in kills in nine of the last 12 matches. Hellvig also had seven digs and an assist.

For Iosia, her 14 assists and a team-high 12 digs marked her 56th double-double of her career. She tied teammate Skyler Williams with a match-high eight blocks. Iosia's previous career-high was five blocks. She also added eight kills and a service ace to fill her stat line. She hit .375 for the match with just two errors in 16 attacks.

Fellow senior setter Bailey Choy tallied a match-high 23 assists to go with a service ace. She finished one dig shy of a double-double, while Rika Okino had a busy night at libero, recording nine digs, four assists and two service aces.

Freshman outside/middle hitter Braelyn Akana came in off the bench to tally five kills with no errors for a .455 hitting percentage. She also accounted for six digs and a block.

The first set was tight early on with four ties and three lead changes. But the 'Bows pulled away to win Set 1, 25-12. With libero Rika Okino serving, the 'Bows went on an 9-0 run to end the first set. Both Iosia and Hellvig led UH with four kills apiece. Hawai'i started the match with 5.0 blocks alone in the first set.

The second set was much closer. Early on, the Titans led by three at 8-5. But with Choy serving, the 'Bows reeled off five straight points to tie and take the lead at 10-8. From that point, UH never trailed again in the match. Towards the end Set 2, the Titans rallied to close to within a point at 20-19, forcing a UH timeout. The Rainbow Wahine came out of the timeout and scored the last five-straight points to take Set 2, 25-19 as UH took a 2-0 lead in the match.

Hawai'i led from wire-to-wire in Set 3 and slowly pulled away from. The 'Bows led by as many as eight points before the Titans went on a 5-to-1 run to trail by just four points at 22-18. But UH was able to score the last three straight points on a Hellvig kill and a pair of Titan hitting errors to squash the rally and end the set at 25-18 and the match, 3-0.

For the 12th time this season, Hawai'i notched double-digit team blocks. The 'Bows out-blocked the Titans, 12.0-to-3.0. It is the 15th time overall and third-straight match that UH has out-blocked their opponents. Hawai'i also out-hit Cal State Fullerton in hitting percentage, .281-to-.026 and in kills 45-to-25.

For the first time this season, UH busted out their green jerseys with white trim.

The Titans were led by Julia Crawford who recorded 13 kills. Savahna Costello posted a match-high 15 digs and Haley Carmo had a match-high three service aces.

The Rainbow Wahine will remain on the road to take on UC Irvine in the Bren Events Center on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 4:00 p.m. HT in a conference match.