Hawaii defeats New Mexico, 45-31

The Rainbow Warriors improved to 5-3 on the season after defeating New Mexico 45-31 this afternoon on the road.
Hawaii got off to a fast start, going up 35-3 at halftime and seemingly put the game out of reach. However, a strong effort from the Lobos in the second half kept things interesting until the final whistle as New Mexico outscored Hawaii 28-10 over the final two quarters of play.
Warriors quarterback Cole McDonald was lights out in the first half, using his arm and his legs to put Hawaii ahead.
McDonald threw for 237 yards on 17-of-30 passing with one touchdown and one interception while rushing for a career-high 140 yards and two scores, including a 76-yard touchdown run on Hawaii’s first possession of the game.
Running back Miles Reed also found success on the ground, totaling 97 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown.
Kumoku Noa had a breakout game for the ‘Bows today, scoring a touchdown along with 120 yards on four receptions. He became the sixth-different receiver for the Warriors this season to total over 100 yards receiving.
Hawaii will look to pick up its sixth win of the season at home next Saturday against Fresno State. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. HST.