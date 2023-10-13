Week 10 of the Hawaii high school football season kicked off on Friday.

No individual across the state had a performance as electrifying as Saint Louis junior Titan Lacaden, who hauled in three touchdowns and also caught two interceptions in a 38-21 win for No. 5 Saint Louis over No. 8 Kamehameha.

The Hawaii commit finished with eight receptions for 95 yards and also had a pick-six that was called back. The Crusaders improved to 4-4 overall and will face Punahou on Oct. 28 to wrap up the ILH regular seaon.

The rest of Friday’s scores are below:

No. 6 Konawaena 61, Keeau 0

Kaimuki 28, McKinley 0

Roosevelt 35, Waialua 14

Pearl City 26, Kalani 21

Radford 33, Castle 24

Hilo 21, Kealakehe 6

Aiea 29, Nanakuli 8

Maui 52, Baldwin 15

From Thursday: Honokaa 35, Pahoa 6