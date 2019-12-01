Hawaii commit Kilohana Haasenritter caps big week with Polynesian Bowl invite

Hilo senior and Hawaii commit Kilohana Haasenritter played at his future home for the first time on Friday night during the HHSAA Division I state championship game against Iolani.

In his first-ever game at Aloha Stadium, Haasenritter ran the ball twice, including a 6-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter.

Primarily a receiver, Haasenritter also caught the ball six times for 73 yards as the Vikings took the title in a dramatic 20-17 win after Keanu Keolanui’s 55-yard field goal as time expired. He also lined up at defensive back on defense, registering a tackle.

“It was actually my first time playing a game in here,” Haasenritter said, who also took home the Cover2 Herman Wedemeyer Award for top two-way player this season. “It felt great, and I can’t wait to have my future here, too.”

Haasenritter played his first prep game at Aloha Stadium on Friday, but it won’t be his last.

After the game, Rich Miano extended a 2020 Polynesian Bowl invite to Haasenritter, where he’ll get an opportunity to compete against the best high school football players the nation has to offer.

